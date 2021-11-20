×
Free Fire redeem code for 20 November 2021: How to claim rewards today

Two of the rewards for the redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Free Fire redeem codes frequently provide users with the opportunity to acquire a diverse range of appealing items without the need for diamonds. However, finding an active code is not easy, as it works only for a given timeframe and is meant for users of a particular region.

However, once players get a hold of these codes, they can easily attain the rewards just by redeeming them through the official website. Currently, the two active codes offer a permanent gun skin and a surfboard.

Working Free Fire redeem codes

Prize for one of the codes (Image via Free Fire)
Here are the two working Free Fire redeem codes for the Indonesia server. These will not work for all the players.

  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • FF101TSNJX6E
  • FFCHAMPION9C

Rewards

  • M1014 – Demolitionist
  • 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate and Malice Joker (Surfboard)
  • Bloody Vase (Mask)
The Bloody Vase Mask (Image via Free Fire)
Here is a list of some previously released redeem codes. However, it is unconfirmed if these are functional.

  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • FF101TSNJX6E
  • PK95JK8QWK4X
  • CY7KG742AUU2
  • FF101N59GPA5

Readers can click on this link to get more Free Fire redeem codes.

Simple guide for using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Log in to your Free Fire account and bind it to one of the options available within the game if you are using a guest ID. If you have your ID linked, you may skip to the next step.

Step 2: You need to claim the code from the website, so this link can be used to access it.

After reaching the website you will find six options (Image via Free Fire)
Step 3: Upon landing on the webpage, you must first sign in to your account, and there are six alternatives available.

Step 4: Once you have logged in, enter one code at a time and hit the confirm button.

A message will be displayed about the successful redeemption of the code (or not). All items will be added to the users' account within 24 hours of redemption. They will be able to retrieve them through the mail.

Errors

There are two common errors, one due to the redemption limit being reached and the second one for using a code that is supposed to be utilized in another region. In either of the scenarios, there is no workaround available.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
