Free Fire redeem code for 21 March 2022: Get free diamonds and bundles today

Players engage in a continuous search for ways to earn free rewards in Free Fire, and there are two pretty common choices available to them: Events and Redeem codes. Although the former is always present in the game, many people prefer the latter because the specific codes are simple to use and do not require much effort.

The developers give out redeem codes regularly, and these codes only operate on the server for which they are released. Here are various redeem codes that provide diamonds and bundles within the game.

Redeem codes for Free Fire to get diamonds and bundles (21 March)

Diamonds

This redeem code was released providing free diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

All of these codes offer costume bundles as their rewards:

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Disclaimer: The codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Guide on redeeming codes on the Free Fire redemption site

Users who are interested in claiming rewards through the use of redemption codes can do so by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open up a web browser and search for the official Rewards Redemption Site. Gamers can use this link.

Step 2: Individuals must sign in using any of the six available platforms (must be the one to which their account is linked).

Users have six different login options available to them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can then paste the given redeem code directly into the text box. They can use the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

Enter the code and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once players use a code successfully, they can claim the rewards associated with it through the mail section within the battle royale title.

If an error shows up, users will have no option other than to wait for other codes to be released for their region.

Note: Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, meaning users from the region shouldn’t play the game or download it on their smartphones. They can still play the MAX variant of the game.

