Free Fire redeem code for 21 November 2021: How to claim Heartthrob (head) and weapon loot crate

A new Free Fire redeem code has been released for 21 November 2021, and it provides players with attractive items.

When looking for freebies within the game, Free Fire users can easily rely on the redeem codes released by the developers. These are usually region-specific and may provide practically anything in the game, even diamonds.

However, finding a valid and working redemption code is a tough job due to given validity, which necessitates the players to claim it to get the rewards swiftly. As such, players should quickly redeem the latest code before it expires.

Latest Free Fire redeem code for 21 November, specific for Indonesia server

Heartthrob (Head) (Image via Free FIre)

Redeem code: FF11DAKX4WHV

Rewards: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

Here are some of the previously released redeem codes:

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FFCHAMPION9C

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

In order to get additional Free Fire redeem codes, players can utilize this link.

Note: Players are advised to check for the availability of the other codes mentioned above, as some may have been rendered invalid due to validation date.

The process to get rewards

Before proceeding, it is vital to know that the code is exclusive to the Indonesia server. Consequently, individuals from another region can't obtain the rewards.

If players are unfamiliar with the Rewards Redemption Process, they must follow these instructions:

Step 1: Players may begin by visiting Free Fire’s redeem code redemption site, and this link can be used for it.

As per the notice you can redeem code with a guest ID (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: There is a requirement to sign in on the official website to redeem the items. If players are using a guest ID, then it is mandatory to link it first and only then head over to the web page. There are 6 possible sign-in options listed on the same.

Step 3: Once players have logged in, they should input the code in the text field and then hit the confirm button to complete the redemption.

Step 4: Players will then receive a message box informing them whether the code was successfully redeemed or not. In the event of a successful redemption, the listed items will usually reflect in the mail within 24 hours.

The two rewards available for this code (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In case of an error, players will not get the rewards. This is most likely due to using a code issued for another region or redeeming an expired code. In both circumstances, their only option is to wait for more codes to be released.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan