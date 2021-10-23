Free Fire redeem code for 23 October 2021: How to get Reindeer Express Surfboard and more

Redeem codes have become one of the easiest ways to get free items in Free Fire. Developers release these codes, and to utilize them, users have to visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

There are restrictions attached to redemption codes, and only players from the specified servers can use them. The codes also come with an expiry date.

Some of the operational redeem codes provide gamers with a chance to get various rewards, including a surfboard skin.

Free Fire working redeem codes for 23 October 2021

Indonesia

Special Ops Loot Crate can be opened to get numerous rewards (Image via Free Fire)

1) FF10TD3CCA4R: Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)

Psycho Maniac - Head is one of the items of the crate (Image via Free Fire)

2) FF10X5A89WNF: Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate

A permanent Reindeer Express Surfboard will be sent to the players (Image via Free Fire)

3) FF10VXKEHCPD: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

Europe

This loot crate is the reward of this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

1) XNMS58TWME3Q: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Note: These codes were tested at the time of writing and are currently working but may expire very soon. They will only work for users from the respective servers.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Below are the steps that gamers should follow to claim rewards through redeem codes:

Step 1: To proceed with the redemption process, gamers must go to the Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. They may visit the page by clicking here.

Step 2: Individuals will need to log in using the platform that is linked to that of their Free Fire account. The available options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Codes can only be used after the users log in on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, enter the code. To avoid errors, it can be directly pasted into the text field.

Step 4: After inputting the redeem code, players may proceed with the redemption by hitting the "Confirm" button.

A dialog box stating the rewards will appear once the code is successfully redeemed. Following that, players can access Free Fire's in-game mail to claim the items.

