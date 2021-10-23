Free Fire redeem code for 23 October 2021: How to get Reindeer Express Surfboard and more

Redeem codes have become one of the easiest ways to get free items in Free Fire. Developers release these codes, and to utilize them, users have to visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.
There are restrictions attached to redemption codes, and only players from the specified servers can use them. The codes also come with an expiry date.
Some of the operational redeem codes provide gamers with a chance to get various rewards, including a surfboard skin.
Free Fire working redeem codes for 23 October 2021
Indonesia
1) FF10TD3CCA4R: Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)
2) FF10X5A89WNF: Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate
3) FF10VXKEHCPD: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate
Europe
1) XNMS58TWME3Q: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
Note: These codes were tested at the time of writing and are currently working but may expire very soon. They will only work for users from the respective servers.
Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes
Below are the steps that gamers should follow to claim rewards through redeem codes:
Step 1: To proceed with the redemption process, gamers must go to the Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. They may visit the page by clicking here.
Step 2: Individuals will need to log in using the platform that is linked to that of their Free Fire account. The available options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: Next, enter the code. To avoid errors, it can be directly pasted into the text field.
Step 4: After inputting the redeem code, players may proceed with the redemption by hitting the "Confirm" button.
A dialog box stating the rewards will appear once the code is successfully redeemed. Following that, players can access Free Fire's in-game mail to claim the items.