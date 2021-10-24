Free Fire redeem code for 24 October 2021: How to get rare rewards today

When it comes to obtaining free items in Garena Free Fire, users frequently resort to redeem codes as they are completely free and require no investment. These twelve character long codes can provide fashion items, gun skins, crates, and even diamonds.

However, when it comes to utilization, there are certain potential drawbacks like server restrictions which imply that only players from a particular server are eligible to obtain the rewards. Often times players miss out on exclusive items due to invalid codes as well. Here's the Free Fire redeem code for the Indonesian region for October 24, 2021.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (24 October 2021)

1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate is also available (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10PRF6299F

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Due to the applied server restrictions, the utilization of this code is limited to users in the Indonesia server. Consequently, any player who does not belong to the given server will not be able to get the rewards and will face an error message.

Furthermore, due to limited validity, gamers must act swiftly to claim their rewards or the code may expire.

Using Free Fire redeem codes through the official Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: The Rewards Redemption Site has been set up by Garena to use the redeem code. The first thing players have to do is visit this website.

Step 2: As for the next step, players have to sign in to their account. They should do so using the platform that is associated with their Free Fire account.

Use any one of the above methods to login on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Guest account users cannot utilize codes. It is imperative for an account to be linked to one of the platforms.

Step 3: After the login takes place successfully, players can paste the code stated above into the text field.

Enter the new Free Fire redeem code to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can go ahead and tap on the “Confirm” option to proceed with the redemption.

Both the items available to users (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Once the process is successful, users can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

If there’s an error during redemption, it could mean that the code has expired or isn’t for the player’s server.

Edited by Danyal Arabi