Free Fire redeem code for 27th September: How to claim M1014 Underground Howl loot crate reward today

Gun skins are invaluable in Free Fire primarily due to their attributes and their fascinating appearance. Players are always vying to get their hands on as many of these as possible because of the competitive advantage.

They can generally unlock them through gun crates, which are available for purchase in the store via diamonds. The price of this currency frequently restricts users' spending on items other than crates. Players often seek out redeem codes, offering them a solution when they have limited diamonds. Here's today's code for the Underground Howl Loot Crate.

New Free Fire redeem code for 27 September 2021

The loot crate can provide Underground Howl skin for free (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: GNU7MAUCURX3

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Server: Europe

The code was functioning perfectly while writing this article. Players must redeem it quickly to acquire the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate, as the redeem code may expire soon.

If players from outside the specified region attempt to use the code to get the loot crate, it will result in an error.

Steps to attain rewards through Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players should begin by accessing the official Rewards Redemption using this link, as they can only redeem the provided game via it.

There are numerous options provided to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once users have reached the webpage, they may sign in through one of the platforms linked to their ID. The list of options mentioned on the web page comprises Facebook, Huawei ID, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, and Facebook.

Input the provided code to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: This step involves entering GNU7MAUCURX3 in the text field and hitting the confirm button to end the redemption procedure.

The given crate may be retrieved from mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After users receive a message that the redemption is successful, the rewards are usually added to the account within a few minutes but it might take up to 24 hours for the same. They can sign in to their Free Fire account and then claim the items from the mail system.

Step 5: Later, players can open the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate from the vault to attain the Underground Howl skin for 7d, 3d, 24h or even permanently, depending on their luck.

Edited by Danyal Arabi