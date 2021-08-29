Free Fire redeem code for 29 August 2021: Get Shining Gold mask and Loot Crate today

Free Fire provides a slew of fascinating in-game items, including gun skins, bundles and other cosmetics. Users can purchase these through the store or obtain them via events. In most cases these require users to utilize diamonds in one way or another.

The high cost of diamonds is often a roadblock faced by users, and many players view the use of redeem codes as a solution to this problem.

Free Fire redeem code for Indonesian server on 29 August 2021

The Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10KB849VXB.

Rewards: Shining Gold (Mask) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate.

Users must claim the rewards before the validity threshold has been surpassed.

Note: Only users on the Indonesian server can redeem the code. Players from other regions that attempt to use it will run into an error message.

Using redeem codes

To collect the rewards through the Free Fire redeem code, you must follow the exact steps listed below:

Step 1: You will have to visit the official rewards redemption website using this link.

Players need to sign in before using the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: In order to proceed, you will be required to log into your Free Fire account. The following options are available on the website: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Google.

Players using guest IDs will be unable to collect their rewards since they need to sign in before entering the redeem code.

Tap on the "Confirm" button after pasting the FF10KB849VXB code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, type the redeem code into the text field and click the confirm button.

Step 4: When a dialog box appears on the screen, press ok. Your rewards will be delivered to your ID soon. It is important to note that the process may take up to 24 hours.

Rewards from the new redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can sign in to your account and then retrieve the items from the mail system.

The Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate can be opened from the vault section and the mask can be collected from the same.

In the event that you receive any of the error messages, you will be unable to collect the rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish