Free Fire redeem code for 29 December: How to claim free permanent rewards

There is no better way to get additional cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire than to use redeem codes. These codes are meant to be utilized through the official webpage.

Non-spending players can essentially get items that would otherwise be out of reach without the use of premium in-game currency. However, finding a code is by no means an easy task considering its short validity. Thus, whenever gamers find a working code, they should waste no time using it.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 29 December 2021 to get exciting rewards on various servers

European server

RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Indonesian server

FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to use redeem codes for rewards

Here are the instructions that users must follow to get the rewards through the redeem code:

Step 1: First step is to visit the official Reward Redemption Site.

Step 2: Sign in to your Free Fire accounts after the webpage has loaded. For this, players are given a variety of alternatives.

Step 3: Users will get the option to input the redeem code once they have signed in. Consequently, those who are still utilizing a guest account cannot collect the given rewards.

Step 4: Clicking on the claim button will redeem the codes, and a message will appear informing the user that the redemption was successful.

Users can get the trewards through the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Users will have the option to collect the rewards through the mail system after they are reflected.

After obtaining the corresponding items, users can open the crates from the vault section. One of the common reasons for errors is the use of expired redeem codes. There is no way to resolve this error if the usage threshold set by the developers has been surpassed.

