Free Fire Redeem code for 2nd September 2021: Get MP40 New Year loot crate today

The regular release of Free Fire redeem codes has turned out to be a popular way for players to get free rewards in the game. These alphanumeric codes consist of 12 characters and are released mainly by the developers via the official handles of the title.

They provide a range of items, including weapon loot crates, emotes, costumes, characters and sometimes even diamonds. However, it should be noted that they only last for a specific period and then expire.

New Free Fire redeem code for 2 September 2021

New Free Fire redeem code for weapon loot crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: X59F7V6987MA

Rewards: MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This redemption code is working at the time of writing and could expire soon. Hence, it is recommended that users should use it as quickly as possible. Moreover, it is only valid for the European region and will work for users who have an account on this server.

Here is how players can claim the rewards through this code

Step 1: The link to the website designed for the utilization of the redeem code is provided below. Users can use it to head over there.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: The next step requires users to log in to their Free Fire ID via the options provided on the site.

Users should sign in prior to using the code (Image via Free Fire) X59F7V6987MA code has to be pasted into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Guest users aren't permitted to use Free Fire redeem codes. As a result, they should bind their Free Fire accounts to any one of the platforms.

Step 3: The player can then paste the code into the text field that appears on the screen.

They must hit the confirm button to redeem the code successfully.

When the redemption process is complete, a dialog should appear on the screen with the name of the rewards.

Suppose an error is displayed instead stating that the code has been redeemed or invalid, then it implies that the code expired before the player utilized it.

Step 5: They can open the game and then collect the weapon crate from the mail system.

