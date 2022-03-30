Free Fire redeem code for 30 March to get free Soul of Andes backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate

Free Fire offers a diverse collection of cosmetics, from outfits and emotes to skins of many items, including guns. Most are purchased for their appearance, and except for a few, these do not influence the gameplay.

Due to the high price associated with the skins, not all gamers can purchase these through diamonds. Hence, redeem codes have taken the top spot among the free alternatives.

These codes can deliver rewards like gun crates and, on some occasions, cosmetics like backpacks, surfboards, individual fashion items, and more. However, users must act quickly, or else they will miss out on the prizes.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and subsequently, gamers from the country should not install or play the game.

Latest Free Fire redeem code for free items (30 March)

Redeem code: FF11MB2C3DTG

FF11MB2C3DTG Rewards: Soul of Andes backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate

Soul of Andes backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate Server: Indonesia

It is essential to understand that only users from the designated region are eligible to receive the rewards provided by this code. An error notice will appear if they fail to adhere to these server restrictions.

Those from other servers can find more redeem codes here.

Easy steps to claim rewards through redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes must be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site and not within the game unless specified by the developers. Gamers may collect the rewards mentioned above by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: They should first directly access the mentioned webpage using this link in case of confusion about the authentic site.

Step 2: Since guest users cannot get the rewards, they will have to sign in to their Free Fire accounts through one of the options listed on the webpage. It currently features the following choices: Apple ID, Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once players have signed in to their accounts, they may paste the above code into the designated area. It is best to paste the code as it avoids any typing error.

Step 4: Gamers should click the confirm button below the text field to submit the code. A message will inform of the redemption status, i.e., whether it was successful or not.

Step 5: They can close this dialog box and access the account within Free Fire, as the rewards are generally sent within a few minutes. However, they may even have to wait for a few hours in some instances.

If the code has turned invalid, an error will be displayed when clicking the confirm button. Also, gamers will have no other option except to wait for the developers to release a new code for their region.

