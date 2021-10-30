Free Fire redeem code for 30 October 2021: Free Rockie Box reward

If Free Fire users are seeking ways to get free items in the game, they should definitely keep an eye out for redeem codes. The developers release 12 character long codes that often provide items that would not be possible to acquire without diamonds.

Unlike events, players just need to enter this code on the official website and the rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours.

Working Free Fire redeem code for today

2x Rockie Box is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: PETMANIAH3U5

Rewards: 2x Rockie Box

Server: Singapore

The redemption code is active at the time of writing the article, and users should grab their rewards before the code expires. Once the code crosses its usage validity, players will get an error message.

Guide to claiming rewards via redeem code

Players are required to follow this guide while utilizing the redeem code:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes have to be redeemed on the official website. Players can click on this link and get redirected to the webpage.

Step 2: Users will not be able to redeem the rewards via a guest account. Therefore, they will have to bind their Free Fire account to one of the available options to receive the rewards.

Players need to paste the code into the text box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, players can enter or paste the code and push the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Due to server limitations of the redeem code, not all users will be eligible to claim the rewards.

The crates can be collected through the in-game mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can sign in to their account in Free Fire and collect the items from the in-game mail.

Step 5: They can head to the vault to open the box. Once players open the Rockie Box, they will get one of the items from the list below:

Rockie pet

Petskin: Undead Rockie

Show off action

1x Pet Food

Scan Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Playcard (3d)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (3d)

Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Bounty Token Playcard (3d)

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

The items will be received at random.

