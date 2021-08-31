Free Fire redeem code for 31 August 2021: How to Get M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate today

Free Fire redeem codes are the quickest and easiest way to get in-game items without spending diamonds, the in-game currency. Obtaining rewards requires minimal effort, so many players rely on these codes as a primary means of obtaining in-game items.

The developers release them from time to time, and they have to be collected from the official website.

Free Fire redeem code for today

The M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: PR59EZW4HSZ9

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The code has been tested while writing the article and is 100% working. However, users must collect the items at the earliest possible time.

Note: This code is for users on the European server. Thus, players from outside will run into an error while attempting to redeem it.

Steps to get the M1014 Underground Howl Loot crate

The redeem code mentioned above can only be used through the official website. Thus, players need to use this link to visit the official website. Here are the steps:

There are multiple options available to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After reaching the official Rewards Redemption Site, users have to log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

Note: Those who are holding a guest account can bind their account to one of the options and then proceed ahead.

Paste PR59EZW4HSZ9 in the text field and tap on the okay button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have logged in, players are required to paste the aforementioned redeem code into the text box.

Step 3: Subsequently, they must click on the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: If the code works during redemption, a dialog box will appear stating that the redeem code was successfully redeemed. Users can click ok.

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate can be collected from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Gamers can finally go ahead and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section. Items are usually sent immediately, but they should note that it can take up to 24 hours for the items to be credited to their account.

Once the code is rendered invalid, it will give an error reading that the code is invalid or redeemed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer