Free Fire redeem code for 5 September: How to get Swallowtail Loot Crate reward today

Players in Free Fire are actively looking for ways to obtain gun skins without spending diamonds, owing to the incredible qualities that provide them with a competitive advantage on the battleground.

Events are one of the alternatives where users have to accomplish a particular objective. On the other hand, redeem codes are regarded as a better way to get freebies. They often include gun crates and openings that can offer gamers rewards based on their luck.

Free Fire redeem code for 5 September 2021

2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPGPJ2A9W9J

Rewards: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Users need to quickly redeem the code as mentioned above to attain the rewards. Each redeem code comes with a particular expiry date. Once that has been crossed, an error will be displayed.

Note: The code for the weapon loot crate can only be utilized by players on the Singapore server and not globally. Users from other regions should avoid using them as the error message will be displayed after tapping on the confirm button.

Instructions on how to use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Garena has set up a website to redeem the code. Players can visit it through the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Players are offered six different options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Using the redeem code requires users to log in to their Free Fire accounts on the website. There are several options provided, as seen in the picture given above.

Users need to paste MCPGPJ2A9W9J in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, they need to copy the code into the text field to avoid errors. Players can then tap on the confirm button to successfully claim the code.

If they encounter an error message after this step, they will not be able to avail themselves of the loot crate as there is no way around it.

Users will get Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate for using the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players may then retrieve the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system.

It can be later opened from the vault section to attain one of the following rewards as a trial or sometimes even permanently.

AWM – Duke Swallowtail

SKS – Duchess Swallowtail

Edited by Ravi Iyer