Free Fire redeem code for free rewards (30 December 2021): Easy steps to claim items

Free Fire redeem codes provide gamers an excellent opportunity to obtain items that would otherwise be out of reach for most users. These 12 character long codes can provide cosmetics that usually require the utilization of diamonds. And on certain occasions, rewards can include diamonds.

Players should keep an eye out for these codes since they have a short validity, adding to the difficulty of the gamers. In addition to this, server restrictions form an additional block as it implies that not everyone can use a single code, and only users from a particular region will be eligible.

Free Fire redeem code for 30 December 2021

Europe server

Incubator Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: SZFF4NMP4QPE

Rewards: SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate and Incubator Voucher

Indonesia server

Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF11WFNPP956

Rewards: Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The codes have to be used in the corresponding region to avoid any errors.

Utilizing the redeem codes

Once users get hold of the active Free Fire redeem code, more than half the work is complete. Now they must simply redeem these through the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the steps that all players should follow:

Step 1: Players must head over to the official website. In the event of any confusion, they can utilize this link.

It's important to note that gamers who have already used a guest account will no longer be eligible to redeem code rewards. In order to overcome this hurdle, they may open the game and bind their account to one of the available options.

Step 2: After players have accessed the webpage, they must sign in to their existing Free Fire ID through one of the available options.

Step 3: Finally, gamers are eligible to enter the redeem code meant for their region. If they are from the Europe server, they can enter SZFF4NMP4QPE, while those from the Indonesia server may paste FF11WFNPP956.

The reward for one of the Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Users can tap the confirm button to complete the redemption process. They may collect the given rewards through the mail.

Players must waste no time in utilizing these redeem codes since the codes are working at the moment. Once the given expiry date has been crossed, they will not be eligible to attain the rewards and subsequently meet an error message.

Edited by Shaheen Banu