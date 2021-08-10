Free Fire redeem code to get free Astronaut pack today (10th August 2021)

Free Fire items like skins, costumes, and other cosmetics can be acquired at no cost through the use of redeem codes. Players can use these codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site to claim various rewards.

A new Free Fire redeem code has now been released for the Indonesian server. Players can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site to collect two rewards - an Astronaut Pack and a Pumpkin Land parachute.

Using a Free Fire redeem code to get free Astronaut pack and parachute

Rewards of the new redeem code (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Here's the Free Fire redeem code for today (10 August 2021): FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards: As mentioned earlier, this redeem code has two rewards - an Astronaut Pack and a Pumpkin Land parachute.

The code has been tested at the time of writing and is currently working. Players should claim it as soon as possible.

Note: Players should remember that this redeem code is only accessible to players on the Indonesian server. Players on other servers cannot use it to redeem the rewards. They will get an error message when they try to do so.

Steps to redeem Free Fire redeem code and claim rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Readers can click on this URL to be redirected to the website.

Step 2: Log in using any of the platforms available.

Step 2: Following a successful login, enter the redeem code in the text box and confirm the redemption process by pressing the "Confirm" button.

Enter the FF9M2GF14CBF redeem code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on the screen, confirming the successful redemption. The rewards will then be sent to the player's Free Fire account.

Step 4: Open Free Fire and claim the items from the in-game mail section.

Login options and more on the Rewards Redemption Site

Methods that can be used to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the methods that you can use to log in on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Players who have a guest account will not be able to use the Free Fire redeem code given above to claim the rewards. To be able to do so, they will have to bind their Free Fire account to any one of the platforms mentioned above.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh