Free Fire redeem code to get MP40 loot crate and more rewards today (September 6)

Free Fire features a plethora of highly coveted items that players actively seek to acquire. The majority of exclusive ones need the use of diamonds, but many deem the currency to be expensive.

There are several alternatives, including redemption codes and events, through which players have the chance to get them for free. The latter involves users accomplishing the objectives, while the former must only be used from the website to attain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today (September 6)

2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: WDYMTRUWFU34

Rewards: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

2) Redeem code: 4MZJ669AXEEU

Rewards: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Both the codes are valid and working at the time of writing this article. Players are advised to use them quickly to procure the rewards before the codes' expiry.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned redeem codes are specifically for the Europe server. An error will be displayed to users from outside the region.

How to claim the rewards quickly

Since the redeem code needs to be claimed from the Rewards Redemption Site, you can head over to it and then repeat the exact steps provided below to attain the rewards:

You cannot go ahead without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: It is not possible to obtain rewards through redeem codes without signing in to your Free Fire account on the website. You are offered multiple options for this purpose.

Players with guest accounts can first bind their ID to one of the platforms and then sign in to the website to attain the rewards.

Copy one code at a time in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you have logged in, enter the code in the text field one at a time and then press the Confirm button.

If you see an error after this step, it indicates that either the code has expired or a player from another server has attempted to use it.

Step 3: Next, you can open the game and sign in to your account to collect the rewards from the mail system.

The crates can provide numerouus rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Players can then open the gun crate from the vault section to get a permanent or temporary gun skin.

Edited by Sabine Algur