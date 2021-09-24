Free Fire redeem code to get Punishers Weapon loot crate (specific region)

Free Fire gun skins provide users with several perks, aside from making the firearm more visually appealing. The competitive edge provided by these items has elevated their importance as players look to get their hands on most of these cosmetics.

In most cases, the redeem code offers a set of gun crates or often gun skins directly, allowing users access to cosmetics that would otherwise require the usage of diamonds. The codes are released by Garena and work for specific servers only.

Working Free Fire redeem code

The x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 9BYDPUM5WK6Z

Rewards: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

The code is working and provides an opportunity to attain a gun skin for free. As a result, users should not miss out on the chance to gain rewards.

Those outside the mentioned server will face an error message while attempting to utilize the code, notifying them that they cannot use it in their region.

Simple guide for using Free Fire redeem code

The steps to utilize the Free Fire redeem code are straightforward.

There are multiple options at the player’s disposal (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Here is the link to the official website meant for utilization of the redeem code. Once you have visited the website, log in through one of the many available options on the website.

The redeem code for the gun crate has to be entered in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After signing in, you must carefully input all the 12 characters of the code provided above in the text field.

Step 3: Next, you should press the claim button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: If you have successfully redeemed the code, the rewards will be sent to your ID in less than 24 hours. You may collect the corresponding items from the mail system after they have been added.

Step 5: You can open the Punishers Weapon Loot Crate from the Vault to attain one of the following gun skins as a reward:

P90 Punisher

Attributes

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

XM8 Punisher

Attributes

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload: “+”

Accuracy: “-“

Once the usage limit is surpassed, players cannot gain the rewards as an error will be displayed.

