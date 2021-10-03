Free Fire redeem code to get Winterlands Weapon loot crate today (3rd October 2021)

Free Fire provides many unique cosmetic items, which have become a big draw for most players. Gun skin is one of them, and they are in high demand as they enhance the weapon's attributes.

There are multiple skins available in the game, and users can acquire the majority through the weapon loot crates found in the in-game shop. However, because not everyone can afford to spend diamonds on crates, they rely on other means such as redeem codes.

A new Free Fire redeem code was recently released that provides a few Winterlands Weapon Loot Crates.

New Free Fire redeem code for 3 October 2021 (Specific region)

This code provides 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPB3F6HPZQD

Rewards: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Disclaimer: Currently, the redemption code is working, but it might expire soon. Therefore, users are requested to use it as quickly as possible. Furthermore, this code is only available for the Singapore server and cannot be redeemed by players from any other servers.

Details on how to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Players can use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards from the redeem code. This link will direct individuals to its official website.

Here are the steps on how users from a specific region can use this code to claim the rewards:

Step 1: First, gamers should use the link above to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site on their devices.

Gamers can login on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching that page, they can log in with the platform using which they've linked their Free Fire account.

Free Fire redemption codes are not usable by gamers with guest accounts. They must bind their accounts to one of the platforms to become eligible.

Paste the code mentioned above into the text box and then click Confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: As soon as they are logged in, they should paste the code mentioned above into the text field.

Step 4: Individuals can click on the "Confirm" button to complete the process. A dialog box will appear following a successful redemption.

Users can access the in-game mail section in Free Fire to claim the rewards.

