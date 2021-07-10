Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (July 10th ): Get free rewards

Day 5 of the Free Fire Pro League tournament ended today, and fans were able to witness jaw-dropping action from every team in the highly contested matches. The FFPL Dream Team event is running in-game, in which players can obtain a variety of rewards by collecting points.

Users should create a team comprising of 6 different players on a particular matchday. Points are awarded to them based on how the esports personalities perform, and a higher number of points would grant them better rewards.

Free Fire India server redeem code today (July 10th)

Reward of the code

Redeem code: FFPLPQXXENMS

Rewards: Bonus 50 points

Note: Code is valid until 11:59 PM IST on July 10th, 2021. As soon as the deadline has passed, the code will no longer work. Also, since this is only for the Indian server, players from elsewhere wouldn’t be able to use it.

Also read: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

How to use this redeem code

Unlike other redeem codes, this one has to be used in-game. Players can follow these steps to get the special power-up:

Step 1: The first step is to open Free Fire and click the “Calendar” icon:

Click on the Calendar icon as shown here

Step 2: Afterwards, users should click on the “Esports” section. They need to press the "FFPL Dream Team Challenge" option.

Step 3: Press the “Go To” button. It will take the players to the interface of the event.

Users are required to press "Go To" option

Step 4: As shown in the given picture, users must then click on the “Power-up redemption” option

Users should click on the 'Power-up redemption' option

Step 5: A dialog box will show up, asking them to enter the code. Paste the one stated above or manually enter it. Finally, click “Confirm.”

Enter the code into the text field and click the "Confirm" button

When the code expires, users will receive an error message stating that it is no longer valid. In that case, they won’t be able to use it and get the power-up.

The power-up received using the code can provide them with an opportunity to get additional points.

Also read: Free Fire 4th anniversary expected date details: All you need to know

Edited by Gautham Balaji