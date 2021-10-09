Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (9 October): How to get UMP Cataclysm loot crate today

Redeem codes are a fantastic opportunity for players to gain free goodies in Free Fire. They are simple to utilize and can yield various rewards such as weapon loot crates, emotes, outfits, and more. As a result, gamers eagerly wait for the developers to release new codes.

One of the recently released codes provides users with an opportunity to obtain two UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crates. Individuals can obtain permanent gun skins or a trial version through this crate.

Free Fire India server redeem code for today

UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crates are the reward for the new code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 8NARH5K2T6SP

Rewards: 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate

The code is working for players on the Indian server. They should take advantage of it right away in order not to miss out on the freebies. Once the usage limit is exceeded, an error will be displayed when players attempt to attain rewards.

How to utilize the Free Fire India server redeem code

Step 1: You may only use the redeem code given above through the official website that can be accessed using this link.

A number of options are available on the website for players to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the page loads, you can select one of the options to sign in with your Free Fire ID. The login options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

The only website through which the redeem code can be used (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you will have to paste the redeem code in the text field or manually type it in.

Step 4: You should press the confirm button. A message will pop-up on your screen confirming that the redemption process has been successfully completed.

If an error message states that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it implies that the given code has reached its usage limit and can no longer be used.

UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crates can be claimed from in-game mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can start Garena Free Fire on your device and tap on the mail icon to claim the UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate.

Step 6: You may open them from the vault section to attain the UMP Cataclysm as a trial card for a limited period or permanently, depending on your luck.

