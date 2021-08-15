Free Fire redeem code for Indian server: How to get free emote today (15 August)

Like other tournaments, the developers have set up a live-watching milestone reward for the ongoing Free Fire City Open (FFCO). The same has been crossed, and subsequently, a redeem code has been released for the Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token.

Indian users should quickly claim this redemption code as it will only last for some time before expiring.

How to use new Free Fire Indian server redeem code free emote

The Shake It Up emote is the primary reward of this Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Here’s the latest Free Fire redeem code: FFCO8BS5JW2D

As mentioned above, the rewards for this redeem code are the Shake It Up emote and 20x Green Balloon Token.

Readers should note that this redemption code is only for the Indian region, and hence only players that have an account on the respective server will be able to use it. Users from other regions will encounter an error message on their screens reading that this code isn’t available for their area.

Rewards Redemption Site

All redeem codes have to be used by the players on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Players can redeem all the Free Fire redeem codes on the official “Rewards Redemption Site.” For those unaware, this website has been designed explicitly by the developers to use Free Fire redeem codes.

Clicking on this URL will redirect gamers to the website.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: You need to head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. The link provided above will take you directly to its page.

Step 2: After you have reached the website, you should log in using the method used to bind your Free Fire account.

If you have a guest account, you will not be eligible to use the code. As mentioned on the Rewards Redemption Site, linking the Free Fire account is necessary to use the redeem code.

You should paste the code stated above into the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you are logged in, paste the Free Fire redeem code mentioned above.

Step 4: Finally, you will have to click on the “Claim” button. After a successful redemption, a box will show up on your screen; click OK.

You can then go ahead and claim the reward from the “Mail” section in-game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer