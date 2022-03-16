Free Fire redeem code redemption site (March 2022): How to claim free skins, gloo wall, and other rewards

The diversity of Free Fire's in-game content is quite unmatched. Furthermore, Garena has continued to introduce new items to Free Fire's ever-expanding collection. One can spend diamonds in the game to procure their desired collectible, be it an outfit set, an item skin, a character, or anything else.

However, diamonds are not accessible to every player due to financial reasons. Therefore, f2p players are left with options like grindable rewards (via missions or gold coins) and redemption codes. Grindable prizes take a lot of hard work, but redemption codes allow users to obtain collectibles with just one click.

Today's article will discuss the complete redemption process using the "Free Fire redeem codes."

Step-by-step guide to use Free Fire's redemption site

Garena's redemption site requires players to use an account linked for the login. The account -- FB, Google, VK, or any other -- should be bound with the in-game player ID. Therefore, if players use an in-game guest login, they will have to bind their ID to any specific account to use the redemption site.

After players have completed the binding process, they can follow the steps given below to learn how to claim free skins, gloo walls, and other rewards using the redemption website:

Copy code from Sportskeeda (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Players need a redeem code for the redemption site, which they can get from Sortskeeda's "Redeem Code Today" page. They can choose any code per their server.

Log in using the account attached with player ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Visit Garena's rewards redemption center by clicking here.

Step 3: Log in with the account bound to the player ID.

Paste the code and tap "confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Paste the redeem code "FF10HXQBBH2J" in the boxes and tap "confirm."

The code is either invalid or has already been used (Image via Garena)

Step 5: A pop-up will appear that shows:

"Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed."

The redemption code has probably already been used or expired.

Players must repeat the process with other available codes. If any code is still active, the rewards will automatically be sent to the user's in-game account.

The diamond and gold rewards will be reflected in the wallet upon redemption, while other collectibles will become available in the vault.

Players should note that these redemption codes work for Free Fire MAX and the original game. Hence, one doesn't need specific codes for the MAX variant.

