Free Fire redeem code for rewards: How to claim Alpha Token Box & Voucher today (September 5th)

Free Fire offers a vast array of in-game items that players desire to obtain. This usually requires diamonds, which often hinders some users as this currency can only be purchased. The developers rarely disappoint fans by regularly releasing new events and redemption codes that provide various freebies.

These codes are released by developers during live streams and special events. Users need to claim them before their expiry from the official website to attain the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today (5 September)

2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: EV4S2C7MMA52

Rewards: 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.

This code is currently valid and might expire soon. Thus, players should utilize it quickly to get the rewards.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have restrictions in terms of usage. The one provided above is only for users on the Europe server. Thus, users from outside should refrain from redeeming it since an error will be displayed.

A guide on how players can use Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards

For those users who are not aware, most of the Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed by the players on the Rewards Redemption Site. Pressing on this link will redirect the user to its page.

Here are the steps on utilizing the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the code:

The first step is to log in on to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Upon reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, users should log in. They need to remember to log in using the platform that they have used to link their Free Fire accounts.

Step 2: As part of the next step, gamers need to enter the code mentioned above and then tap on the “Confirm” option.

Gamers can paste the new Free Fire redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

After following these steps, the code will be redeemed and the rewards will be sent to the Free Fire account of the player within a period of 24 hours.

The rewards can be collected within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can claim the rewards of the Free Fire redeem via the in-game mail section, which can be accessed by tapping on the “Mail” icon present on the top right of the main lobby screen.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod