Free Fire redeem code for today (1 November 2021): Claim Hungry Pumpkin Backpack

Players can regularly depend on the Free Fire redeem codes to provide a wide array of items in case they do not possess enough of the in-game currency. Unlike events that may confuse new players, redeem codes are very easy to use.

Users may obtain bundles, skins for items such as surfboards and backpacks, and even diamonds through redemption codes. However, players should be quick to redeem the codes as they have a limited validity.

Free Fire redeem code for today (1 November)

Players will receive a gun crate and backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10TXPH7F7U

Rewards: The Hungry Pumpkin and Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

This redemption code is active at the moment, and players on the Indonesian server are advised to promptly take advantage of it to receive the mask and loot box.

Readers should keep in mind that the code above is exclusive to the specified server. Only users with an account on the server will be eligible to collect the rewards. However, players from other regions will receive an error message.

Steps of the redemption process

Step 1: First, gamers must navigate to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to access the website instantly.

Log in to the account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After that, players must log in using the platform linked to their account. This step is mandatory as it is not possible to redeem the code without signing in.

Players who are using a guest account can visit the in-game settings and bind their ID before visiting the website.

Enter FF10TXPH7F7U (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, players should enter the redeem code into the text box. Once players have carefully entered the redeem code, they just need to press the confirm button to complete the procedure.

A dialog window will appear following a successful redemption.

The exclusive backpack skin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can open Free Fire can then click on the mail icon to collect the items.

Players can open the Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate from the vault to get one of the following gun skins:

AK47 – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

SKS – Urban Rager

The duration of this gun skin will vary depending on their luck.

On the other hand, the exclusive backpack can be equipped from the collection section.

