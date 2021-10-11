Free Fire redeem code for today (11 October 2021): Guide to claim free rewards

Free Fire gun skins are pretty valuable not only due to their pleasing appearance but also because they boast enhanced attributes that make it easier for users to eliminate opponents. Players are eager to obtain exclusive skins, so they actively seek them out.

Redeem codes serve as a great alternative to earning freebies and often provides gun crates by providing loot crates that can, in turn, offer gun skins.

New Free Fire redeem code for 11 October 2021

The loot crate has four themed items (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FTMKYMJEX657

Rewards: 1x Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers cannot redeem the code unless they are on a NA, US, or SAC server. Since the redeem code is currently working, they should use it as soon as possible to obtain rewards.

Process to acquire weapon loot crate through redeem code

Most players know that they have to enter their redeem code on the official redemption site to redeem them. For those unaware of the process, following the steps listed below will help them do so:

Step 1: First, you must visit the Free Fire Redemption Site. Alternatively, you can tap on this link to get there directly.

If you are using a guest account, you can open the game and link your ID to one of the available options.

The numerous options to login (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You need to sign in to your Free Fire ID if you wish to redeem the code to attain the Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate.

There is a list of options on the website, including Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Facebook to log in.

Step 3: Next, you may manually enter all 12 characters of the redeem code or copy it into the text field.

Enter code and press confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You should tap on the confirm button to redeem the code. Soon a message will appear informing users whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 5: If the redemption was successful, you can sign in to your Free Fire account and collect the rewards through the in-game mail.

Errors

Players commonly face errors because of the expired Free Fire redeem code. This error message states that the code is invalid or redeemed.

If users from other than the mentioned servers attempt to attain the codes, they will face a message stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

