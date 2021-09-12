Free Fire redeem code for today (12th September 2021) to get the Flaming Dragon AK skin

Free Fire offers an extensive assortment of cosmetics that include gun skins, outfits, and more. However, unlike in other titles, the gun skins are not only eye-catching but also have unique attributes that make them popular among gamers.

Flaming Dragon AK is one of the most popular AK skins due to its fantastic attributes of increased damage and eye-catching design. It can be obtained from the gun crate, which users must purchase from the store with diamonds.

Garena has released a new redeem code for this gun skin.

Free Fire redeem code for 12 September 2021

Here's the reward of this new Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem: FU9CGS4Q9P4E

Rewards: Flaming Dragon AK skin (30 days)

The code is valid and working for players on the Singapore Server. Thus, the user must utilize it in the first instance to avoid missing out on the rewards.

Anyone from another server will end up with an error while attempting to get the Flaming Dragon AK skin through this code.

Steps to be followed to obtain the rewards

Here is a list of steps you must perform in order to acquire the rewards via the Free Fire redeem code.

Step 1: Gamers can redeem the code on the Rewards Redemption Website, which players can reach by clicking on the link below.

Website to use the redemption code: Click here

There are different available options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: It is necessary to log in after landing on the webpage to claim the rewards. There are numerous options provided to players, and the list is as follows:

Huawei ID

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Twitter

Paste FU9CGS4Q9P4E in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users need to copy FU9CGS4Q9P4E in the text field and hit the confirm button.

The AK skin has to be collected from mail system within the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They can open Free Fire and retrieve the AK skin from the mail section.

The Flaming Dragon skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Later, users can equip it for the Weapon section.

After the code’s validity has crossed, it will display a message when attempting to redeem the code.

