Free Fire redeem code for today (13 December): Free Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Players cannot rule out the emphasis of gun skins in Free Fire, since they enhance the looks of the firearm while also enhancing their attributes, making them more powerful. Getting skins in the game is difficult, considering the number of diamonds the users require.

An alternative for non-spending players is to wait for the release of new redeem codes. These generally feature a gun crate as a reward, and after opening them, users may get skin at random.

Free Fire redeem code for 13 December 2021

The crate can be opened through the vault (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MQJWNBVHYAQM

Rewards: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The reward might be a single gun crate, even though this item costs 90 diamonds on the European server. Moreover, players may obtain a permanent P90 – The Punishers or XM8 – The Punishers upon opening this.

Note: Users outside Europe should not attempt to redeem this code because it is only valid on the EU server. An error will come up for those who try to do otherwise.

Here are a few of the previously released redeem codes for the European server:

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

Y7KY4EDYJDUA

These four codes were released a few days back and may not be working.

Readers can click here for more codes.

Steps to get Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Players can repeat the following instructions to make use of any Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Open the settings section in Free Fire and link your account if you have been using a guest ID. Otherwise, skip to the next step.

Step 2: Garena has a dedicated webpage for the redemption of these codes. It is mandatory to sign in on the webpage through the options listed. Once the user is through, they can enter the code and click the confirm button.

Enter in the code (Image via Free Fire)

A dialog box will confirm whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 3: Access the mail within the game to claim the loot crate. Users can subsequently open it via the vault section to get the skin, depending on their luck.

If another error notifying that code is invalid or redeemed is displayed, the code has already crossed its usage threshold.

