Free Fire Redeem code for today (14 November) to get free Pumpkin Flames loot crate

Weapon Loot Crates are one of the primary methods for players to obtain gun skins in Free Fire. However, users have to shell out diamonds to acquire them, which is beyond reach for many.

As a result, alternative options must be used, and redeem codes emerge as one of the best. They are frequently released by developers and can deliver a variety of incentives.

A new redemption code for the Singapore region was recently published and it provides 2x Weapon Loot Crates for free.

Working Free Fire redeem code for today (14 November)

This is the reward that can be claimed by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: PK95JK8QWK4X

Rewards: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

This code is meant for the Singapore region. Therefore, only players who have an account on this server can use the redeem code. Users from other severs will face an error message instead.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes expire after a particular period, so individuals must utilize them as soon as possible.

Items present in the Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate can offer these rewards (image via Free Fire)

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames

M60 – Pumpkin Flames

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames (7D)

M60 – Pumpkin Flames (7D)

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames (3D)

M60 – Pumpkin Flames (3D)

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames (24 hours)

M60 – Pumpkin Flames (24 hours)

Steps on redemption of Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: If gamers want to use the rmust first code, they must first visit the official Rewards Redemption Site. Click here to reach the website directly.

Step 2: As a next step, they need to sign in. This process should be completed using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

Paste PK95JK8QWK4X code and click "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, users can paste the PK95JK8QWK4X redeem code to the text field and press “Confirm.”

Step 4: A dialog box will then show, confirming the redemption process. Gamers can tap “OK” and then process to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Items from the redeem code are usually sent within a few minutes. However, it can take up to 24 hours.

Edited by Srijan Sen