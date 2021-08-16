Free Fire redeem code for today (16 August) to get FF rewards

In Free Fire, gun skins are among the most sought-after items. They enhance the firearm's visual appearance and increase a particular attribute that gives a competitive edge to the users.

A convenient way to access these in-game skins for free is by using a redeem code. These codes frequently feature gun crates or weapon loot boxes as rewards, which offer a permanent or trial gun skin depending on the player's luck.

Free Fire redeem code for today

A 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate is the reward of this new Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: M5MPQVBRFGQR

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Gamers need to claim the rewards quickly to receive the gun crate, as the code might expire soon.

Note: This redemption code is only for players on the European server. All other players will see an error notice informing them that this isn't valid for their region.

Instructions to get rewards through redeem codes

Readers are required to head to the official website and repeat the instructions given below to collect the rewards:

Step 1: After you have reached the website, sign in through the options available.

You are first required to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, players using a guest ID will first have to bind their IDs and then attempt to claim the rewards from the website.

You need to enter the code above into the text field and press "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You must copy "M5MPQVBRFGQR" in the text field that appears on the screen.

Step 3: You can click the confirm button, after which a dialog box with the rewards name will appear on the screen. Tap "OK" to proceed ahead.

You are required to tap on the "OK" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can open Free Fire and collect the 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system.

Players can open the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate from the vault section to obtain a permanent or trial:

MP40 – Winterlands

SPAS12 – Winterlands

Groza – Winterlands

M14 – Winterlands

It is worth noting that once the code has expired, users cannot redeem it as an error will get displayed, as shown in the image above.

