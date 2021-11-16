Free Fire redeem code for today (16 November): Get new rewards

Redeem codes provide a wonderful opportunity for players to gain free items in Free Fire, which otherwise would require them to spend in-game currencies. However, these codes are extremely short lived as they expire in a matter of hours. Listed below is the redeem code for the Indonesian server that is valid at the time of writing and should be claimed by users as soon as possible.

Note: Redeem codes expire after a certain period and have a server restriction. A redeem code for Indonesia cannot be claimed in other regions.

Redeem code for free rewards in Free Fire today

Working Free Fire redeem code for Indonesia server: FF101TSNJX6E

As mentioned above, redeem codes have an expiry, so users need to use them as soon as possible. After a successful redemption, they will be provided with the exclusive surfboard skin - Malice Joker and one Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate.

After the redeem code has been used, these rewards will be sent to the players (Image via Free Fire)

Guide to using the redeem code in Free Fire

Garena has put up an official website where you can redeem Free Fire codes. Here’s a step by step on how to navigate the site:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

Players can click here to reach the website.

Any one of the six options can be used by the players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, players have to log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. The options that are prevalent on the website include the following:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Step 3: After completing the above steps, paste the FF101TSNJX6E code into the text field. Then, tap on the “Confirm” option to complete the redemption code's redemption procedure.

Enter the code in the field and press "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, players can open the Free Fire application on their devices and tap on the “Mail” icon to access the in-game mail and claim the items. Their rewards will now be reflected in their inventories.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This code will only work if the user has an account belonging to the Indonesian server. Individuals from other regions will receive an error message stating that the redeem code is not valid in their region.

Edited by Danyal Arabi