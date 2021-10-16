Free Fire redeem code for today (16 October): How to get free Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Free Fire's gun skins provide excellent visual appeal and enhanced firearm attributes, resulting in a rise in their importance. These are generally available as part of weapon loot crates in the store.

Alternatively, if players wait for the commencement of events and release of new redeem codes, they can often get these loot crates free of cost. These chests can subsequently be opened to attain a gun skin.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (16 October)

This crate can be obtained by players for free (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFESP5M9ZXSQ

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

The Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate is explicitly available to users on the Indonesian server. As a result, people from outside the region should avoid trying because they will receive an error during the process.

Guide to get redeem code rewards

Here is a simple guide that players may follow to get the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate in Free Fire:

Step 1: The first step involves visiting Free Fire's official website since you can use the redeem code only through this page.

Sign in to your account through one of the many options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching it, you may log in to your ID utilizing one of the six options offered on the website, including Facebook, Twitter, Huawei ID, Google, Apple ID, and VK.

Entering a code for another region will result in an error (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you must carefully enter the given redeem code in the text field and hit the confirm button. A dialog box will appear on the screen along with the name of the rewards.

You will receive the rewards in no more than 24 hours once the redemption is successful. On the other hand, if an error comes up, then you will not get the items.

The Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate has to be collected through the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You should open Free Fire and tap on the mail icon to claim the corresponding items.

Gamers can then head to the vault to open the Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate to get the skin at random.

