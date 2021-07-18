Free Fire redeem code for today (18th July): How to get free FF rewards

With a Free Fire redemption code, players can acquire multiple items, ranging from multiple vouchers to weapon loot crates and sometimes even skins and characters.

These are released in limited numbers by the developers, and players need to use them promptly from the official to acquire the rewards. Moreover, these codes are region-specific and have limited validity.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 18th)

Redeem code: FFMCVGNABCZ5

Rewards: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

Note: The code is working when writing the article, but it might expire soon.

The redeem code is exclusively for players on the Singapore server. This makes it impossible for other users to claim the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates using this code. The following error message will be displayed when they attempt to claim the rewards:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to claim rewards

Step 1: Here is the link for the Rewards Redemption Site. You must visit the website through it.

There are six options available to sign in on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you are required to log in to their Free Fire account using one of the platforms listed on the website. The available ones are Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Then, you should enter the “FFMCVGNABCZ5” code in the text field which appears on the screen.

Enter FFMCVGNABCZ5 and click confirm button

Step 4: Once you have entered the given code, click the confirm button to complete the process and attain the rewards.

Step 5: You can get the rewards from Free Fire’s mail system after Garena adds them to the account.

Since the code’s usage requires signing in, guest users will not be eligible to use it unless they bind their ID to one of the platforms.

The code is null if an error message is displayed stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed.

Upon opening the crates, players will receive an M1014 Underground Howl trial or even permanent based on their luck.

