Free Fire redeem code for today (July 19th): Get free FF rewards

For many Free Fire players, redeem codes are the only way to obtain free items that would otherwise require diamonds. The downside of the code is its limited validity and usage restrictions in terms of the server.

In order to redeem the code and receive the rewards, users need to sign in on the official website. The option to use the code is also not available to guest users unless they bind their account to one of the platforms.

Free Fire redeem code for today

1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: PKXVAA56WT9T

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

The code was tested at the time of writing the article. It may expire soon, and thus users must use it in the first instance.

Note: The code given in this article is only for users on the Europe server. Any user who is not playing on the specified server trying to get the weapon loot crate through the redeem code will face the following error message:

This error will be displayed to users from other than Europe server (Image via Free Fire)

Quick and easy way to use the Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: The given code must be used from the dedicated Rewards Redemption Site. You should first visit the site using the given link.

You should login via any one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you have landed on the webpage, log in through one of the available options.

This step is mandatory. Otherwise, the code cannot be redeemed.

You can either enter the code manually or paste in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You are required to directly enter all the 12 characters of the code provided above in the text field. Click the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: After successfully redeeming the code, the items will be sent to your mail section within 24 hours.

Step 5: You can claim the loot and then open it to get a permanent or trial gun skin.

In players see, "Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed," the code has already expired.

