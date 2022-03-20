Free Fire redeem code for today (20 March 2022): Claim Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate for free

Gun skins play an essential part in Free Fire since they have additional attributes that make firearms even more lethal. These become extremely valuable within the game, and players frequently pay many diamonds to obtain them.

Typically, redeem codes provide gun crates that would otherwise cost diamonds to procure. By opening these boxes, players are guaranteed a gun skin, which may be temporary or permanent depending on their luck.

New Free Fire redeem code for 20 March 2022

2x Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: MCP23YRXQW6Y

Rewards: 2x Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

Redeem code: AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK

Rewards: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Server: Europe

The game’s redeem code comes with pre-determined validity and server limitations. Thus, gamers from the specified server should not waste any time using the code to acquire the 2x loot crates. In the first instance, many players consider it to be unimportant. However, this is very valuable as it offers an opportunity for permanent rewards.

Easy guide to redeem codes

It should be straightforward for users to claim this redeem code. If users are unaware, the precise sequence of instructions are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Redemption Center. They may use this link to visit the website in case of any confusion.

There are six available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website entails users signing in to their account to utilize the redeem code. It offers six different options, including Facebook, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, Google, and Apple ID.

Step 3: Once users have logged into their ID account, they may input the new redemption code in the text area and click the confirm button to proceed.

Those with a guest account are ineligible for the rewards and must thus link their ID with one of the available alternatives within the game to utilize the redeem code. Moreover, once this code has crossed its expiry date, gamers cannot use it, as an error will pop up during the redemption process.

Step 4: Subsequently, they may load up Free Fire and claim the items through the mail system in the stipulated time frame.

Finally, users may open these loot crates through the vault to acquire one of the following gun skins for free:

SCAR – Violet Terror

UMP – Violet Terror

M14 – Violet Terror

M1014 – Violet Terror

Edited by Yasho Amonkar