Free Fire redeem code for today (22 February 2022): How to get free MP40 – New Year gun skin

Free Fire redemption codes are arguably the most straightforward way to claim free items within the game without using the premium in-game currency diamonds. Developers generally provide these 12 character long codes, which must be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site.

The most significant challenge users face in this method is finding the code because the remainder of the process is relatively simple. Additionally, the unique server constraints and limited validity add to the difficulty.

Free Fire redeem code for today (22 February 2022)

MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: XT2SMB3YDWE2

Rewards: MP40 – New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Gamers can open this gun crate to acquire an MP40 – New Year, increasing the damage and magazine size while compromising accuracy. The skin can be permanent or temporary, depending on the players’ luck.

Players should not skip out on this reward because if they were to buy this gun crate through the store, it would have cost them a few diamonds, which they would undoubtedly be saved.

Quick and easy steps to use Free Fire redeem code and get a gun crate

You must follow these easy steps to acquire the rewards without any error:

Step 1: If you are using a guest account, you need to sign in to access your account within the game and bind it to one of the options. If this is not the case, you can proceed to the second step.

Step 2: Next, you should visit the Rewards Redemption Site through this link and then log in through one of the six options, which are Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, and Google.

Step 3: After signing in, you should paste the code given above and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, the items will be sent to the account, and you can get them through the mail system.

Step 5: Finally, you can open it through the vault to get a gun skin.

It is essential to realize that users on other servers are not eligible for the rewards and will see an error when using the codes. Additionally, the codes have an expiration date, and users will get an error if they exceed the specified date.

