Free Fire redeem code for today (22 November 2021): Get free gun crate reward

Free Fire gamers frequently strike gold in the form of redeem codes which offer a variety of items such as loot crates, gun skins, outfits, and more without spending the premium in-game currency. These codes can be redeemed easily through the redemption website and subsequently through the game itself.

Recently a new redeem code for the European server has been released. It provides an M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate which in turn can be opened for a temporary or a trial item.

New Free Fire working redeem code for today

The reward for the latest redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: UU64YCDP92ZB

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The use of redemption codes is subject to specific restrictions; thus, they may only be claimed by users on a particular server. The one provided above is working and is intended for use by gamers on the European server.

Some of the previously released codes:

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FFCHAMPION9C

FF10HXQBBH2J

You can find more redeem codes by tapping on this link.

Note: Since some of the codes were released a few days ago, validity is uncertain.

How to get loot crate rewards

Step 1: Redeem codes are not redeemable within the game but must be redeemed via the official website.

Step 2: As per the website, one cannot redeem the code with a guest account and must bind their ID to an available option to attain the rewards.

Sign in using the method which is binded to your account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in to their ID, players may copy and paste the code mentioned above in the text field.

Step 4: Once the redemption is confirmed, gamers will be able to access the rewards via the mail section of the game.

Step 5: Players can open the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate via the vault to get the firearm skin as a trial card or, if they are lucky, even permanently.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If players miss out on this code and it expires, they're out of luck and must wait for a new code to be released.

Edited by Danyal Arabi