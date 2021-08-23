Free Fire redeem code for today (August 23rd) to get Game Streamer loot crate

Free Fire gun skins boost the attributes of a particular gun in addition to enhancing its appearance. This has become one of the reasons behind its massive appeal among players. Usually, skins can be acquired from gun crates purchased from the shop that require diamonds.

The in-game currency often requires the usage of real money, which makes players lookout for various alternatives. Redeem codes often have gun crates as rewards that can provide trial or permanent skins, depending on your luck.

Free Fire redeem code for August 23rd

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: HK9XP6XTE2ET

Rewards: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

The code is currently working but may expire soon; thus, players must claim it quickly.

Note: The code has been released for players only in the NA, SAC, and US servers. Users from outside the server will run into an error while attempting to claim it.

A guide to using the Free Fire redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site

You are required to follow these steps to acquire the rewards using the Free Fire redeem code:

There are several options available to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You should visit the Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here and then sign in using any method.

If you have a guest account, you will have to link it to any one of the platforms to become eligible to use the redeem code.

You are required to paste HK9XP6XTE2ET in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once logged in, paste the HK9XP6XTE2ET in the text field and tap on the “Confirm” option.

Step 3: After a successful redemption, a dialog box will appear on your screen, stating the rewards. Click on the “OK” button.

The rewards can be claimed from the mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Lastly, you can open Free Fire and receive the rewards via the in-game mail section.

Rewards are generally sent immediately; however, it can take up to a maximum of 24 hours.

You can open a gun crate to obtain a trial or permanent:

XM8 – Game Streamer

A94 – Game Streamer

M1014 – Game Streamer

M14 – Game Streamer

If the error mentioning that the code is invalid appears, it means that the redeem code has expired and cannot be used any further. As a result, you will not be able to obtain the rewards from it.

