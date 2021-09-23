Free Fire redeem code for today (23 September): How to claim Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag rewards

Free Fire redemption codes are essential since they enable players to earn a range of rewards, including skins, characters, pets, and more, without using the in-game currency called diamonds. The ease of use, along with the minimum time and effort required, makes gamers regularly seek them out.

These are 12 characters in length and have to be claimed from the official Rewards Redemption Site to attain all the rewards.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 23 September 2021

Indonesia server

Pink Guardian Top is also the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: FF10617KGUF9

Rewards: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

Europe server

The crate can give a permanent or temporary skin (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: 9BYDPUM5WK6Z

Rewards: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Only players from the specified server can attain the given rewards via the redemption code. If users from outside try utilizing the rewards, an error message will appear stating that they cannot use the redeem code in their region.

How to use the Free Fire redeem code to get rewards

It is essential to note that you cannot attain the rewards if you have a guest account. You may bind your Free Fire account to one of the options to become eligible to earn the rewards.

You can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, you must go to Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem code.

You cannot proceed ahead without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You need to sign in to your account after reaching the website. You cannot use the redeem code without it.

Step 3: After you have logged in, you will need to input the code meant to be used in your Free Fire.

Input redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, you should click on the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

If a window appears notifying users that the redemption has failed, then users will not be able to attain the rewards. Suppose the error states that the code has expired, then it implies that the code has expired.

After following all the steps, you can open your Free Fire and then collect the items from the mail system.

