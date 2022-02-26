Free Fire redeem code for today (26 February): Steps to get free 2x Jersey Bundle B

Finding an active redeem code is the most challenging task for most Free Fire users. However, once found, they have to redeem the rewards of the code from the official website, which takes only a few minutes.

Nonetheless, some newer players are unaware of the Rewards Redemption Site and find it hard to receive the rewards. This often leads to confusion among them. The following is a detailed guide for such gamers, using which they can acquire the items without any error.

Free Fire redeem codes for today

A new redeem code has been released (Image via Garena)

1) Redeem code: FJHMP4KVEMV9

Rewards: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

2) Redeem code: GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Rewards: 2x Jersey Bundle B

3) Redeem code: B3G7A22TWDR7X

Rewards: 2x Incubator Vouchers and 2x Jersey Bundle C

Note: All the codes are for the European region.

Steps on using Rewards Redemption Site to redeem Free Fire rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site is an official web page set up by Garena, particularly for Free Fire redeem codes. It is not tricky to access the website to collect the rewards if users are not using a guest account.

However, individuals who have not connected their ID may first enter the settings inside the game to do the same. This is because it is mandatory to sign-in on the webpage.

The exact steps for claiming the items are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers need to first visit Free Fire’s website for using redeem code through this link.

Step 2: There are six different options displayed on the landing page, and players must utilize any of these to sign in to their Free Fire account.

There are six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the sign-in is successful, gamers can enter a redeem code for their region and hit the confirm button to complete the redemption.

If gamers do not follow the server restrictions and attempt to use a code belonging to another region, an error will crop up after hitting the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up, informing whether the redemption was a success or a failure. Users should click on the ok button.

Rewards can be claimed via in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can open the game to claim the given items from the mailbox within a finite number of days.

Additionally, each redemption code has an expiration date, and once this period has passed, no player will be able to claim the rewards due to this error.

