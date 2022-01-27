Free Fire redeem code for today (27 January): Get free MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire offers a diverse range of collectibles, from vanity items like outfits and skins, to game-changing characters and pets. These are generally accessible within the store, and events require gamers to shell out diamonds.

However, not everyone can acquire diamonds, so users pounce on every opportunity to get freebies within the game.

Redeem codes usually fulfill their desire to get numerous in-game items for free. Moreover, once gamers have found a working code, they do not involve much time and effort.

Latest working Free Fire redeem code for free rewards (27 January)

This skin is present inside the loot crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: C7QJDSV9779Q

Rewards: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

This code is currently working and is for the European region. Gamers from elsewhere aren’t eligible to use it and will encounter an error message on their screens if they try to redeem it.

Steps to use Free Fire redemption codes

Before following these steps, gamers should remember that guest accounts aren’t valid for using the redeem codes. First they need to ensure that they are linked to any one of the platforms.

Listed below is a simple guide of redemption:

Step 1: Individuals must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire on their devices. Clicking on this URL will redirect players to it.

They should not get fooled by any counterfeit website, or they may end up losing their accounts.

Step 2: Players will need to sign in as the next step. They must complete the process through the option linked to their Free Fire account.

This step requires users to login (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once all this is done, gamers simply have to enter the aforementioned code into the text box. Subsequently, they must click the ‘Confirm’ option to go ahead with the redemption.

Step 4: In the event of a successful redemption, the reward will be sent to the account of the player via in-game mail within 24 hours.

However, the code should be used as soon as possible because it may expire soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan