Free Fire redeem code for today (August 2nd) to get free Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

The Free Fire redeem code is a 12-character long unique alphanumeric code that the game's developers, Garena, provide. The code must be entered directly into the official Rewards Redemption Site to redeem it.

One particular disadvantage of any given code is that its usage is restricted to a particular server and has limited validity. In order to redeem the code of their region, players must act quickly.

Free Fire redeem code for today

Pumpkin Land parachute (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9M2GF14CBF

Rewards: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

Astronaut Pack (Image via Free Fire)

The redeem code has been tested and is currently functional. Users are advised to take advantage while it is still valid.

Note: The redemption code is only available to those who are playing on the Indonesia server. This means that anyone trying to claim the prizes from any other server will get an error during the redemption procedure.

How to use redeem code in Free Fire

Free Fire redemption codes can only be claimed through the official Rewards Redemption Site. You may visit it by clicking on the link.

First step entails logging in with one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After you are on the designated website, you must sign in using one of the platforms listed on the website to claim the rewards.

The available ones include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID. Guest users cannot redeem the code to collect the rewards and might consider binding their account to one of the options.

Simply paste FF9M2GF14CBF in the text field and tap the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should paste the aforementioned redeem code in the text field and then tap on the confirm button.

Step 3: After the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire and then head over to the mail section to collect the respective rewards.

You can open Astronaut Pack from themail section (Image via Free Fire)

You can equip the parachute skin from the collection section and open the crate from the vault.

Errors

If the error message reads, “This code cannot be used in your region,” it indicates that players from other than the specified server are attempting to use the code.

In case the code gets expired, the following error message will be displayed, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Neither of the errors has a workaround.

