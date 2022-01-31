Free Fire redeem code for today (31 January): Get free Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Although gun crates are one of the methods through which Free Fire players may obtain gun skins with special attributes, these are generally not preferred due to the high cost involved. The developers generally provide these crates in the events and redeem codes.

Users should never miss out on the opportunity to use the redeem code and participate in events offering weapon loot crates. There is always a potential of obtaining a permanent gun skin.

For those interested, Garena has released a new redeem code offering the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate as a reward.

Free Fire working redeem code for 31 January

1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: RVU25HUUHAUR

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The code comes with server restrictions and cannot be utilized globally. It is intended for gamers on the European server. If users do not follow this, an error will be displayed, reading that the redeem code cannot be used in their region.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem code to get free rewards

First and foremost, gamers should see that they are not using a guest account. If this is the case, they can bind their account through the settings within the game. Listed below are the steps of redemption of the latest redeem code:

Step 1: This link will take players to the official Rewards Redemption Site, where they can subsequently sign in using one of the six options.

The available options listed on the webpage are Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Gamers may sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After users have logged in, they need to enter RVU25HUUHAUR in the text box.

Step 3: Players can complete the redemption process by pressing the claim button below the text field.

If the code has been correctly redeemed, a dialog box will be displayed notifying the users of the name of the rewards they have obtained. The developers usually send the prizes to the particular account within 24 hours.

Step 4: They can collect the rewards via the mailbox within the game. Finally, individuals can open the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate via the vault.

Players can only utilize the code until it is valid. Once it has crossed the expiry date, an error will be displayed to those attempting to use it., an error will be shown to those attempting to use it.

