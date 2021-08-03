Free Fire redeem code for today (August 3rd) to get free M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Gun skins in Free Fire offer the added advantage of enhancing a particular attribute in addition to improving the cosmetic appearance of the weapons. As a reflection of their competitive edge, the worth of these skins has risen to the point where they are now some of the most valuable and sought-after items in the game.

For the majority of the time, players may get these items via crates, which can be obtained by paying for diamonds from the store. Garena often provides gun skins as a reward for completing specific tasks in events. However, there is no better option than the use of a redeem code in order to acquire them without spending the in-game currency. There is a downside in that their validity is finite.

Free Fire redeem code for today (August 3rd)

Players will receive M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate for using the code (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code: JX5NQCM7U5CH

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Note: This code is exclusively meant for players on the European Server. Consequently, any player who attempts to claim the loot crate from a server other than the one mentioned earlier will receive the error.

How to use the redeem code to get the rewards

Here are the steps users might follow:

Step 1: Players may use this link to visit Free Fire's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Users should sign in if they desire to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have landed on the website, users will need to sign in through the options provided on the website.

Enter JX5NQCM7U5CH and press the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After signing in, paste JX5NQCM7U5CH in the text field and then click the confirm button.

Step 4: Users can then open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect the M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate.

Players can then open the crate from the vault section. They will obtain one of the following items from it:

M1014 Underground Howl (permanent)

M1014 Underground Howl (7d)

M1014 Underground Howl (3d)

M1014 Underground Howl (24h)

Users will not be able to receive their rewards if the redeem code has expired. As soon as they try to redeem the code, they will have an error message on their screen.

Edited by Shaheen Banu