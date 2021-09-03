Free Fire redeem code for today (3 September 2021): How to claim rewards easily

Free Fire offers players a wide range of items such as costumes, skins and other accessories. These appealing items captivate individuals who wish to obtain them. The most common way to obtain them is to spend diamonds in the store or at various events.

However, the high cost of diamonds frequently prevents players from purchasing them. In this scenario, redeem codes provide an easy alternative. These need to be claimed directly from the Rewards Redemption Site.

Redeem code for today (3 September 2021) in Free Fire

Here are the redeem codes:

Europe server

3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

Rewards: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

Indonesia server

1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF107NQ4X9U3

Rewards: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

Both of the codes have been tried while writing this article and are presently valid. Users looking to obtain these rewards must claim them immediately so as not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Note: The codes only work in the regions specified. Players from outside the given servers will face errors if they try using the code from the website.

Steps to attain the rewards

Here is how to quickly claim the prizes from the official website by redeeming the given codes:

Step 1: After you have reached the dedicated Rewards Redemption Site, sign in to your Free Fire ID to redeem the code. You can use Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Google to log in.

To use Free Fire redeem codes, you should log in using any one of the above methods. (Image via Free Fire)

For guest users, they must first link their ID to an option available in the game before signing in to the website.

Step 2: Paste the code released for your server in the text field. Next, hit the confirm button.

Upon entering the working redeem code, click on the "Confirm" button. (Image via Free Fire)

In the event of a successful redemption, a dialog box with the name of the rewards will be displayed. If the code expires for players from outside attempts using it, an error will appear instead.

The rewards for the Indonesia server code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Open Free Fire and sign in to your account. The rewards can be claimed from the system.

You may open the crates instantly or from the vault section within the game.

