Free Fire redeem code for today (5 December): Free Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and loot crate

Free Fire players usually search for redeem codes as there is nothing more convenient than utilizing these 12-character codes to attain freebies. Users need to visit the website and sign in using their ID, a process that is way easier than in-game events.

These codes can be found on live streams and official handles. It can credit almost anything within the game, which may include in-game currency or some permanent cosmetics.

New Free Fire redeem code

The two rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF11HHGCGK3B

Rewards: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Since the code is working, players should waste no time using it since most codes have short validity.

Note: This redeem code is for the Indonesia server, implying that users from other regions cannot use it. Even if they try redeeming the code, they will face an error on their screens.

Here are some of the redeem codes released earlier:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF101TSNJX6E

FF10HXQBBH2J

Users can find more codes here.

Process to use the new Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: It is vital for players to visit the official website to use the redeem code. Individuals can head there directly if they use this link.

Those using guest accounts will not have the opportunity to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the website mentioned above, they must sign in. Players should complete the process using the platform/method linked to their Free Fire account.

If they are using a guest account, they can open the Free Fire link their ID first.

Step 3: Next, gamers should carefully enter the “FF11HHGCGK3B” code into the text box. They are advised to paste it directly to avoid any errors.

Step 4: As a final step, users can press the "Confirm" option on the Rewards Redemption Site.

After redemption, the rewards are sent in a period of 24 hours (Image via Free Fire)

With this, the redemption for the code is complete. Gamers will receive a message for the same. They can press the OK button.

Items will be added to the player's in-game mail within 24 hours. Gamers can open the mail to acquire the rewards. They can subsequently open the crate from the vault and equip the cosmetic from the same section.

