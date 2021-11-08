Free Fire redeem code for today (8 November 2021): Get free Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and more

Because most premium items in Free Fire are only available through diamonds, many players need to use other means to obtain rewards.

Events and redeem codes are two of the most popular choices for them. The latter is more convenient to use and provides rewards more quickly.

Recently, a new code for the Indonesian region was released, and users from that server can claim it to get a free grenade skin and loot crate.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (8 November 2021)

These are the two rewards for the code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF101N59GPA5

Rewards: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

The code is active at the moment, but it may become invalid shortly. Therefore, gamers should use it as soon as possible to receive the rewards.

Disclaimer: As previously mentioned, this code is for the Indonesia server, and players from other countries will not be able to claim the rewards.

How to redeem rewards using Free Fire codes

Step 1: Visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site through any one of the web browsers. This is necessary as the redeem code can primarily be used only on the website.

Tapping here will take players directly to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Users are required to sign in using the platform associated with their Free Fire accounts as the next step.

Six different login options are provided to the players on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Those who possess guest accounts will need to link them to one of the available methods to be eligible to use the code.

Step 3: After this is complete, individuals can carefully enter the code or directly paste FF101N59GPA5 to avoid any errors.

Step 4: Once the code has been entered, gamers can tap on the “Confirm” option and complete the redemption.

Paste the code for the Indonesia server and press Confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Players can eventually claim the items using the in-game mail system. They are typically delivered immediately after the redemption process, but sometimes, it can take up to 24 hours.

