Free Fire redeem code for today (February 12): Get free Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crates

Free Fire redeem codes can provide players with various rewards that can include in-game items and premium in-game currency diamonds. Users may get the items within minutes and, hence prefer it over the events.

Weapon loot crates are a regular reward, and while they are not expensive in the store, players should take advantage of free boxes whenever possible. Users have the chance to obtain free gun skin via weapon boxes, which may be permanent depending on their luck.

Working Free Fire Redeem Code for today (February 12, 2022)

2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem code: SGBEATZJ682R

Rewards: 2x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

The code has been tested and is found functional when writing the article. Players should swiftly utilize it before expiry. Due to server constraints, the given rewards are only available to individuals currently playing on the stated server.

Gamers can find other redeem codes at this link.

Steps to follow

You may easily collect the rewards without any error by following these steps:

Step 1: Firstly, players need to bind their Free Fire account to one of the options available within the game if they are using a guest ID. Players may skip the first step if it is already complete.

Gamers need to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can utilize this link to get to the Rewards Redemption Site directly and subsequently sign in through one of the options available on the webpage. The list includes Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, Twitter, and Facebook.

Step 3: Next, players should paste the given Free Fire redeem code and click on the confirm button. Once the process is completed successfully, a dialog box alerting users of the rewards' names will be displayed.

Step 4: Players need to collect the items through the mail system. They may finally open the Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate to receive the MP40 gun skin.

Note: If gamers from another region try to utilize the code, an error message will be displayed, saying, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region." Additionally, an expired redeem code will also lead to an error message.

