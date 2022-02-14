Free Fire redeem code for today (February 14): Free M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes are extremely valuable to gamers since they can use them to obtain practically anything in the game. Weapon loot crates and vouchers are among the most commonly offered rewards for these codes.

Although these crates only cost a few diamonds when purchased through the shop, players should avoid skipping out on them when given away for free as part of a redeem code or an event. This is because there is always a gun skin offered to the players though it may not be permanent.

Free Fire redeem code for 14 February, 2022

The loot crate that users can get from the code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: KNNAAMTJSMWS

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The code is already tested and is working at the moment. Gamers can use it to obtain a gun skin, which can be either temporary or permanent depending on the one's fate. To find other redeem codes, gamers can click here.

Note: The code stated above only works for users who have accounts in the European region of Free Fire.

Redemption procedure for the new redeem code

Here’s a simple guide on how players can use up this latest redeem code on the official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Gamers should begin by visiting Free Fire’s specific website for redeem codes - Rewards Redemption Site.

Gamers should begin by visiting Free Fire’s specific website for redeem codes - Rewards Redemption Site. Step 2: Individuals will subsequently be asked to sign in using the platform they have linked to their game account.

Individuals will subsequently be asked to sign in using the platform they have linked to their game account. Step 3: Afterwards, users can paste the redeem code mentioned above and press the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption.

Six distinct login options are present for the players (Image via Garena)

On the website, the developers have mentioned that users with guest accounts aren’t eligible for using the redeem code and it is necessary to link the account.

If the procedure is successful, a dialog box confirming it will appear. Later, the rewards will be sent within 24 hours and players will receive them through the in-game mail.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another detail to remember is that the redeem code has limited validity and can expire soon. Therefore, users should use it as quickly as possible to get the rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul