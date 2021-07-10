Free Fire redeem code for today (July 10th): Get 2x Flaming Red weapon loot crate

Free Fire redeem codes have helped many players obtain a variety of rewards for free. As not all players can afford to purchase in-game currency, they have emerged as excellent alternatives.

Hence, gamers are always looking for the latest Free Fire redeem codes. They are released via the developers on the game’s live streams or upon crossing a milestone on the social media handles.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (July 10th)

Reward of the redeem code

Redeem code: FFMC5GZ8S3JC

Rewards: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

The code is active, but it may expire at any moment. To get the reward stated above, users should use it as soon as possible before it expires.

Note: This code is intended for SG servers, and users from other countries will not be able to redeem it. An error message will be appearing on their screens:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

A detailed guide on the usage of redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

There is a special website created explicitly for the use of Free Fire codes, and players can use them there to get rewards:

Step 1: The dedicated website, i.e., Rewards Redemption Site, can be visited by clicking here.

Step 2: Log in to the website. This must be done via the method that the users have used to bind their Free Fire accounts.

Once the users are on the website, they should log in using any one of the methods

The options available include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: They may paste the redeem code mentioned above or manually enter it into the text field and click the “Confirm” button.

Users can paste the code given above into the text boxes

Step 4: A pop-up will appear on their screen if the redemption process successfully went through.

Items from the redeem codes are sent to the Free Fire account of the player within 24 hours, and they can be collected from the mail section.

