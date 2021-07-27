Free Fire redeem code for today (July 27th) to get FF rewards

Garena has put out a new Free Fire redeem code for a weapon loot crate, through which players can obtain a temporary or permanent gun skin.

Weapon loot crates are a common way to procure gun skins in Free Fire. Users obtain one of these items from the crate at random, depending on their luck. Usually, these items must be procured from the store by spending diamonds.

The redemption code usually provides gun crates to gamers. As a result, they can get a gun skin for free.

Free Fire redeem code for today

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: Q67D37Y5H9RW

Reward: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The redeem code has been tested and is working perfectly at the moment. However, its exact expiration date is unknown. Therefore, users must use it quickly to receive rewards.

Note: This code is solely meant to be utilized by players on the Europe Server. Therefore, those from any other region should avoid using it because they will run into an error message during redemption.

Steps to collect the rewards using the redeem code

Gamers can follow these steps after heading over to the official Rewards Redemption Site.

You are required to login via any one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After you are on the website, select and log in through one of the available options – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

It is worth noting that guest users cannot redeem the rewards and might bind their accounts to one of the options mentioned above to collect the rewards.

Click the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you have signed in, copy the code provided above and paste it into the text field.

Step 3: Next, you should click on the confirm button. Then, a dialog box along with the name of the rewards will appear; click ok.

Step 4: You can run Free Fire and open the mail section to claim the Punishers Weapon Loot Crate.

You can open the crate from the vault section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Next, you can head to the vault section to open the crate and obtain a permanent or temporary gun skin.

If fans receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has already expired, and they cannot use it anymore.

Edited by Ravi Iyer